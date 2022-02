Patches of a thin film of oil were found this morning (Saturday) on Mae Ram Phueng beach and oil slicks have been detected floating in the sea near the beach.

An oil sheen has also been spotted at the PTTLNG port, also in the Muang district of the eastern province of Rayong.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

