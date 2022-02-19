19-year-old woman dies after crashing her motorbike into a pickup truck in Pattaya









A 19-year-old female rider has been pronounced dead at the scene after she allegedly ran her motorbike through a red light before colliding with a pickup truck at an intersection in Nongprue this morning (February 12th).

The Pattaya City Police were notified of the accident at 4:00 A.M. at an intersection in Nongprue. Police, emergency responders, and The Pattaya News team arrived at the scene to find the body of Ms. Chayanis Yambua, 19, who worked at a restaurant in Pattaya. Nearby, emergency staff found the damaged motorbike and the pickup truck.

Full article: thepattayanews.com

By Goong Nang(GN)

The Pattaya News

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





