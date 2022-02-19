19-year-old woman dies after crashing her motorbike into a pickup truck in Pattaya
A 19-year-old female rider has been pronounced dead at the scene after she allegedly ran her motorbike through a red light before colliding with a pickup truck at an intersection in Nongprue this morning (February 12th).
The Pattaya City Police were notified of the accident at 4:00 A.M. at an intersection in Nongprue. Police, emergency responders, and The Pattaya News team arrived at the scene to find the body of Ms. Chayanis Yambua, 19, who worked at a restaurant in Pattaya. Nearby, emergency staff found the damaged motorbike and the pickup truck.
Full article: thepattayanews.com
By Goong Nang(GN)
The Pattaya News
Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!