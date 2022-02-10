Black globules found on beaches in Rayong , Chon Buri sent for tests
A large number of the globules, believed to be dissolved oil, have been found scattered along the beaches in the eastern provinces of Rayong and Chon Buri as well as an oil sheen, and have been sent for analysis, according to the Marine and Coastal Resources Department.
The black globules were found on beaches in Samae Sarn sub-district of Sattahip in Chon Buri, Kinnaree beach, also in Chon Buri, and on the Napa Tharaphirom beach in Rayong, The department’s Director-general Sophon Thongdee said that the substance does not smell, but samples will be tested.
Full article: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
