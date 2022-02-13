February 13, 2022

Frenchman arrested for B6.3m swindle in Pattaya

32 mins ago TN
Parked Police Pickup

Parked Police Pickup. Photo: Dickelbers. CC BY-SA 4.0.




CHON BURI: A French national was arrested on Saturday for cheating a number of foreigners in Pattaya out of 6.3 million baht in total.

Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kijjaharn, the Chon Buri police chief, said the arrest of H. C. R. L., 59, was made on seven warrants issued by the Pattaya Court for seven separate swindle cases – six in Pattaya and one in the Nong Prue area.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

