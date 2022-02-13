Frenchman arrested for B6.3m swindle in Pattaya
CHON BURI: A French national was arrested on Saturday for cheating a number of foreigners in Pattaya out of 6.3 million baht in total.
Pol Maj Gen Atthasit Kijjaharn, the Chon Buri police chief, said the arrest of H. C. R. L., 59, was made on seven warrants issued by the Pattaya Court for seven separate swindle cases – six in Pattaya and one in the Nong Prue area.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST
