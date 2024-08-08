Ex-Move Forward MPs to appoint executive committee of a new party

Former MPs of the now defunct Move Forward party will meet on Friday to discuss the formation of a new executive committee for a new party.

Thai Court dissolves Move Forward and imposes ten-year ban on executives

Sirikanya Tansakul, a leading MP, said today that she expects the discussion go smoothly and all the former MPs will move to a new home together.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

