Leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat with his followers.

Ex-Move Forward MPs to appoint executive committee of a new party

TN

Former MPs of the now defunct Move Forward party will meet on Friday to discuss the formation of a new executive committee for a new party.

Thai Court dissolves Move Forward and imposes ten-year ban on executives

Sirikanya Tansakul, a leading MP, said today that she expects the discussion go smoothly and all the former MPs will move to a new home together.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

