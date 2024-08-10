British Tourist Attacked and Robbed on Bangla Road in Phuket

Patong, Thailand– A 62-year-old British man was attacked and robbed on Bangla Road in Patong on Friday, August 9th. The incident occurred near a bar, where the victim, identified only as Mr. Robert, sustained facial injuries and was found bleeding profusely.

British Man Injured After Being Stabbed on Bangla Road in Phuket

According to the Patong Police, Mr. Robert reported that a young Thai man assaulted him and stole his gold bracelet, valued at 120,000 baht. The police were notified of the incident and arrived promptly at the scene.

