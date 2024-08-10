Gas Leak Sparks Major Fire in Luxury Banglamung Home

At exactly 6:06 PM on August 9th, 2024, the Huai Yai Municipality’s Disaster Relief Center received a report of a house fire at The Lake Huai Yai, Bang Lamung, Chonburi.

Firefighters and relevant agencies from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan quickly arrived at the scene to find a luxury two-story house engulfed in flames.

By Kittisak Phalaharn

The Pattaya News

