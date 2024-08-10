Two luxury villas demolished in Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: Koh Samui Municipality demolished two luxury villas that were being constructed without permission on a hillside on Koh Samui after the owners failed to conduct the demolition themselves as per the municipality’s order.

Koh Samui district chief Kampanat Klinsaowakon, head of the Fourth Army Region’s land investigative unit Col Dusit Kaysornkaew, and several other officials on Thursday led a team in the operation to demolish both properties, which were located on the hilly land in tambon Bo Phut of Surat Thani’s Koh Samui district.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

