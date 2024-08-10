Pickup trucks at gas station in Phon Phisai District, Nong Khai.

Japanese Murder Suspects Arrested in Nong Khai, Linked to Brutal Dismemberment Case in Nonthaburi

At 1:30 PM on August 9th, 2024, Nong Khai immigration officers received a tip-off about two foreign men resembling wanted Japanese suspects in a murder and dismemberment Case in Nonthaburi on April 19th.

Suspect in Horrific Murder of Nonthaburi Man Spotted in Pattaya Before Leaving for Hua Hin

The suspects, Mr. Takuya Kato, 49, and Mr. Hiroto Suzuki, 27, were apprehended on Chalermprakiat Road in Mueang Nong Khai. They are wanted by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court for premeditated murder and related charges, including corpse concealment.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
