Residents in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong warned of possible flooding

People living in areas not protected by the flood wall in Ayutthaya and Ang Thong provinces are advised to prepare for flooding, after the Royal Irrigation Department increased the discharge of water through the Chao Phraya Dam in Sappaya district of Chainat.

Severe Flooding in Chanthaburi and Trat: Over 3,700 Households Affected

According to the department, between 850 and 950 cubic metres of water have been discharged every second since Thursday, to ease pressure on the dam following continuous heavy rain upstream of the reservoir.

By Thai PBS World

