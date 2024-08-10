People’s Party Leader Vows to Continue Pushing for Amendment of Lese-Majeste Law

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (TNA) – Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, the leader of the People’s Party, has reaffirmed on Friday the party’s commitment to amend Thailand’s controversial lese-majeste law, known as Section 112, despite the recent dissolution of its predecessor, the Move Forward Party.

Nattapong emphasized that the party’s proposal to amend Section 112 was not intended to undermine any institution. He argued that the current law was problematic and could be misused for political purposes.

