People's Party official logo.

People’s Party Leader Vows to Continue Pushing for Amendment of Lese-Majeste Law

TN

BANGKOK, Aug 9 (TNA) – Nattapong Ruangpanyawut, the leader of the People’s Party, has reaffirmed on Friday the party’s commitment to amend Thailand’s controversial lese-majeste law, known as Section 112, despite the recent dissolution of its predecessor, the Move Forward Party.

Ex-Move Forward MPs to appoint executive committee of a new party

Nattapong emphasized that the party’s proposal to amend Section 112 was not intended to undermine any institution. He argued that the current law was problematic and could be misused for political purposes.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

You May Also Like

More From Author

+ There are no comments

Add yours