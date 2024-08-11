Patong in Phuket

Russian Man Falls to Death from Condominium in Phuket

A 37 year-old Russian man fell to his death from a condominium in Chalong on Saturday (August 10th).

The body of the Russian man who was identified as Mr. VLADISLAV SAENKO, 37, was found at an under construction building next to the condominium. He was wearing only shorts. Police believed that he died at least one hour before his body was found.

