Bombings in Pattani Prompt Heightened Security Measures

PATTANI (NNT) – A series of bombings occurred on August 9, near the Investigation Division of the Pattani Provincial Police and the Sapan Pla Market entrance in Bana subdistrict, Pattani province, prompting immediate action from local and regional security officials.

According to reports, the initial explosion took place in the afternoon close to the market’s entrance, followed by a second blast near a security checkpoint about 200 meters away. A third explosion went off inside a vehicle parked adjacent to residential flats for police personnel, resulting in several injuries and notable property damage. While the blasts led to shattered windows and damage to belongings, no fatalities were reported.

