Chiang Mai Karaoke Venue Refunds 150,000 Baht To British Tourists

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — A karaoke venue in Chiang Mai has refunded nearly 150,000 baht to two British nationals following allegations of severe overcharging and questionable billing practices after a night out. The resolution comes after formal police intervention and mounting online scrutiny regarding the establishment’s conduct.

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The dispute originated on June 28 when a British expatriate residing in Hang Dong district and his friend visited a karaoke establishment near the old city moat after dining in the Nimmanhemin area. According to the complainant’s wife, both men were heavily intoxicated. She alleged that after initially paying a modest bill of under 1,000 baht and attempting to leave, the men were pressured by staff to remain. When the husband threatened to contact the police, they were eventually allowed to depart and boarded a tuk-tuk to drop the friend at his hotel.

However, the wife claimed that the tuk-tuk driver subsequently returned her heavily intoxicated husband to the same karaoke venue while he was barely conscious. The following day, the couple discovered a series of questionable charges totaling over 120,000 baht on the husband’s credit card, alongside an additional 26,000 baht charged to an account belonging to the wife. Financial institutions reportedly indicated that multiple transactions were processed in rapid succession, with some funds transferred to a personal PromptPay account rather than the official business account of the venue. Notably, the husband’s credit card, which had a stated limit of 50,000 baht, was allegedly charged beyond its authorized capacity.

The karaoke business initially defended its actions, asserting to investigators that the tourists had voluntarily utilized its services and invited numerous female staff members to their table. The establishment maintained that the charges were calculated at a standard rate of 700 baht per person per hour over a period of four to five hours. Despite this defense, mounting online criticism and formal complaints filed by the wife and their legal representative prompted intervention by the Chiang Mai City Police. Shortly after midnight on July 13, 2026, police facilitated mediation between the parties, resulting in the venue owner agreeing to refund the full disputed amount to avoid further escalation.

Two British tourists in Chiang Mai say they were charged nearly ฿150,000 after a night at a karaoke bar. The venue claims the sum reflects hours of services with multiple hostesses at 700 baht an hour per person. Police have summoned both sides for talks. pic.twitter.com/4PayAcffDN — Bangkok Lad (@bangkoklad) July 14, 2026

The complainants have raised significant concerns regarding the fragmented nature of the charges and have requested that authorities investigate the role of the tuk-tuk driver. They cited mobile phone route data allegedly showing the vehicle circulating through various parts of the city before returning to the karaoke establishment, suggesting potential collusion. Investigators are currently gathering witness statements, banking records, and digital evidence to determine whether criminal fraud or other legal violations occurred.

This incident has sparked broader concerns among local residents and expatriates regarding the regulation of nightlife establishments in Chiang Mai. There are growing calls for police and local authorities to rigorously audit the operating licenses of karaoke venues to prevent inflated pricing schemes that could tarnish the city’s reputation as a premier tourist destination. Authorities continue to advise foreign residents and visitors to meticulously monitor their financial transactions, particularly after consuming alcohol, to prevent similar disputes.

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As the judicial process advances, law enforcement agencies remain committed to investigating potential financial misconduct and ensuring the safety and fair treatment of tourists.

-Thailand News (TN)