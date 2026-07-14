Undercover Operation Catches Unlicensed Myanmar Tour Guide at Chiang Mai Temple

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Thai Tourist Police have arrested a 39-year-old Myanmar national following a successful undercover sting operation at the historic Wat Chedi Luang temple in Chiang Mai. The apprehension marks a significant development in the ongoing nationwide crackdown on illegal tour operators and unlicensed guides.

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The operation was executed on July 13, 2026, under the direct supervision of Pol Maj Gen Olar Iamprapas, commander of Tourist Police Division 2, and Pol Col Phitsanu Triamdee, superintendent of the division. Investigators from Tourist Police Station 1 deployed a covert tactic, disguising themselves as Mexican tourists to approach the suspect. This strategic maneuver allowed officers to gather sufficient, firsthand evidence of the illegal activities before moving in to apprehend the individual, identified only by the name Saw, within the temple grounds.

Following his detention, authorities outlined a comprehensive list of violations attributed to the suspect. Saw faces multiple charges under Thai law, including operating a tourism business and working as a tourist guide without the requisite licenses as mandated by the Tourism Business and Tourist Guide Act. Furthermore, he is accused of violating the Motor Vehicle Act by utilizing a vehicle for purposes outside its registered scope, working as a foreign national without a valid work permit or beyond the boundaries of authorized employment, and conducting business in direct violation of the Foreign Business Act.

The arrest is part of a broader, sustained campaign by the Royal Thai Police to eradicate unlicensed tour operations that undermine the integrity of the country’s tourism sector. Authorities emphasize that these enforcement actions are critical to strengthening international confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry, ensuring visitor safety, and maintaining high service standards across popular destinations. Tourist Police officials have indicated that similar undercover inspections and targeted operations will continue to be deployed at major tourist sites throughout the kingdom.

After the initial apprehension, the suspect was formally handed over to investigators at the Muang Chiang Mai Police Station to face legal proceedings. Local media outlets, including Khaosod, reported that the case is now advancing through the standard judicial process, though authorities have not yet released further specific details regarding the suspect’s background or the ongoing investigation.

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As the legal process moves forward, law enforcement agencies remain committed to regulating the tourism sector and protecting both domestic and international visitors from illicit operations.

-Thailand News (TN)