Russian Illegal Tour Guide Arrested in Phuket

PHUKET — Tourist police have arrested a Russian national for illegally offering tour services while staying in the country on a Destination Thailand Visa, authorities said on Saturday.

Russian National Arrested for Illegal Rental Business and Drug Possession on Koh Phangan

The suspect held a DTV, which allows stays of up to 180 days per entry and is valid for five years, but does not authorise employment or include a work permit. Officers also seized a Russian-language tour itinerary as evidence.

Pre-Songkran Crackdown

Police made the arrest as part of a broader crackdown on foreigners taking up local jobs ahead of the Songkran festival, when tourism activity typically surges across the country. The operation targets foreign nationals working in occupations legally reserved for Thai citizens or operating without proper permits.

Charges Filed

Authorities have charged the suspect with operating a tour business without a licence, working as an unlicensed tour guide, and working in Thailand without a permit as a foreign national — all violations of Thai labour and business regulations.

Deportation Pending

Police have transferred the suspect to investigators for legal proceedings and will seek visa revocation and deportation. The case underscores the government’s ongoing efforts to enforce work permit requirements and protect tourism-related jobs for Thai nationals, particularly during peak holiday periods when demand for guides and tour services is high.

Illegal Russian-Owned Skin Clinic Shut Down on Koh Phangan After Customer Injuries

For the Russian suspect, a visa designed to attract long-stay visitors has instead become the basis for an arrest — and a reminder that in Thailand, a stay permit does not come with a work permit attached.

-Thailand News (TN)