Foreign Man Dies After Falling from 25th Floor of Bangkok Hotel

BANGKOK — A foreign man has died after falling from the 25th floor of a hotel in Sukhumvit Soi 24, Khlong Toei, on April 4, 2026, with police investigating whether the incident was suicide, an accident or involved other factors.

British Woman Seriously Injured After Fall from Pattaya Hotel Balcony

Police from Thonglor station responded to the incident at approximately 6:35pm and found the body of the deceased, identified as H. C. D., in a refuse storage area at the side of the building. The man’s nationality was not disclosed by authorities. He was discovered with multiple severe fractures consistent with a fall from a significant height.

Room Inspection

Officers confirmed that the man had been staying in a room on the 25th floor of the hotel. Upon inspection, authorities found several packets of medication placed inside the room. There were no signs of forced entry, theft or any physical struggle within the room, suggesting no third-party involvement at the scene.

Ongoing Investigation

Investigators have gathered evidence from the scene, including reviewing CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas. Witnesses and individuals known to the deceased are also being questioned to help establish the circumstances leading to the fall. Police have not yet determined whether the incident was suicide, accidental or involved other factors.

𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗱𝘆 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝘂𝗸𝗵𝘂𝗺𝘃𝗶𝘁 𝗦𝗼𝗶 𝟮𝟰: 𝟯𝟴-𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿-𝗢𝗹𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝘂𝗺𝗺𝗲𝘁𝘀 𝟮𝟱 𝗙𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗛𝗶𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗵 On April 4, 2026, the man died after falling from the 25th floor of a luxury hotel in Bangkok.https://t.co/a8AdTPpErv pic.twitter.com/w6cmsAv266 — ฿คຖgk๐k-฿๐y – หนุ่มบางกอก 🇹🇭 (@Bangkokboy17) April 5, 2026

Post-Mortem Pending

The body has been sent for a full post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Officials stated that the results of the autopsy, along with forensic findings and witness statements, will be used to guide the next steps in the investigation. Authorities emphasized that all possibilities remain under consideration at this stage.

According to Khaosod, investigators are expected to complete their review of CCTV footage and forensic evidence in the coming days. Further updates will depend on the findings of the autopsy and additional witness testimony, which will determine whether any further action is required.

Foreign Woman Seriously Injured After Fall From Hotel in Pattaya

For now, the case remains open — with investigators piecing together the final moments of a man who fell from a 25th-floor hotel room, leaving behind questions that only forensic science and careful detective work may answer.

-Thailand News (TN)