Foreign Woman Seriously Injured After Fall From Hotel in Pattaya

PATTAYA – A foreign woman was seriously injured after falling from a hotel in Pattaya in the early hours of March 15, 2026, prompting an emergency response and an ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Emergency services were alerted at 4:05am when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya Rescue Radio Centre received a report of a person falling from height at a hotel in Soi Bong Koch 8, Pattaya City, Chon Buri province. Rescue volunteers coordinated with officers from Pattaya City Police Station before rushing to the scene.

At the hotel, rescuers discovered the injured woman lying in bushes beside the eight-storey building. The victim, a foreign national estimated by rescuers to be aged between 30 and 40, had apparently fallen and landed in the vegetation below, which may have cushioned the impact. Authorities reported a strong smell of alcohol at the scene, and the woman had sustained serious injuries requiring urgent medical attention.

Rescue workers and police officers faced difficulty accessing the victim in the dense bushes before providing initial first aid. After stabilising her condition as best as possible at the scene, they transported her urgently to hospital for further medical treatment. Her current condition remains under observation by medical staff.

A hotel security guard provided officials with an account of what he witnessed during his overnight shift. The guard told investigators that he was on duty when he heard what sounded like a large object striking the bushes near the building. When he went to investigate, he discovered the injured woman lying there and calling out for help. The guard then immediately alerted emergency services to request assistance.

Preliminary checks by police indicated the injured woman had fallen from the fourth floor of the building. Officers believe alcohol may have played a significant role in the incident, as the woman reportedly appeared intoxicated and was unable to provide a coherent account of what had happened. The strong smell of alcohol noted at the scene further supported this initial assessment.

Police have since coordinated with investigative officers to examine CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding area. Authorities stated that the recordings will help clarify the circumstances that led to the fall and determine whether any other factors were involved, including the possibility of foul play or an accidental misstep.

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Officials have not released the woman’s identity while the investigation continues and her condition is monitored in hospital. The findings from the CCTV review and further questioning of witnesses are expected to help establish the exact cause of the incident. Police confirmed that they will continue gathering evidence and statements to piece together the events leading up to the early morning fall.

-Thailand News (TN)