Lucky Escape: Pilot Survives Saraburi Light Plane Crash

SARABURI – An ultralight aircraft crashed into a large tamarind tree outside a roadside shop in Phra Phutthabat district, Saraburi province, on the evening of March 15, leaving the 75-year-old pilot with minor injuries and causing widespread damage to electricity lines that cut power across a wide area.

Ultralight Plane Crash in Phuket Leaves Two Injured

Police from Phra Phutthabat station were alerted to the crash at approximately 6:30pm after local residents reported that a small plane had come down near a shop along a road in Village 2, Soi 6, in Than Kasem subdistrict. Officers led by Pol Lt Col Saman Phuwiphak and Pol Col Weerawut Damsuwan arrived with rescue volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation to investigate the scene.

The aircraft, described as a yellow ultralight aircraft marked with the English letters “U-S27” on its wings and fuselage, was heavily damaged with wreckage scattered nearby. Before striking the tree, the plane had hit high-voltage power cables running alongside the road, tearing down four sections of cables across approximately 2.5 kilometres. Low-voltage lines were also damaged over a distance of about 1.5 kilometres, causing electricity outages throughout the surrounding area.

The pilot was identified as Pongsak Wattanamongkol, 75, from Lopburi province. He sustained minor injuries but remained conscious and able to communicate before being taken to Phra Phutthabat Hospital for treatment. Investigators at the scene also found a spirit shrine that had been damaged by the impact, with broken pieces lying near the aircraft’s fuselage. A red Yamaha PCX motorcycle bearing Lopburi registration plates was knocked over and damaged at the base of the large tamarind tree, which witnesses confirmed was struck by the aircraft during the crash.

Achara Suksawat, the shop owner at the crash site, described the terrifying moment the aircraft came down. She said she was washing dishes when she heard the loud sound of an engine and initially believed it was from racing vehicles at a nearby resort. Moments later the engine noise stopped and she heard a loud crash before discovering that the aircraft had struck the tamarind tree in front of her house. She said the injured pilot was still holding a mobile phone when she reached him, while flames had begun to appear around the aircraft. Achara called for her brother to bring water and they managed to put out the fire before it could spread.

Achara added that her nine-year-old grandson, identified as Boom, a pupil at Phra Phutthabat Kindergarten School, had been eating instant noodles near the spirit shrine shortly before the crash. After moving away moments earlier, he was struck lightly at the back of the head by a piece of debris and suffered minor injuries.

Some residents told reporters that the pilot was believed to be a flight instructor and possibly a former military officer, though this has not been officially confirmed. Villagers expressed relief that the large tamarind tree likely absorbed much of the impact, preventing the aircraft from crashing directly into the house and potentially causing far greater casualties.

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According to Daily News, police reported that preliminary findings suggest the aircraft may have been returning from a training flight to a private airfield known as “Tantawan,” located between Soi 4 and Soi 5 approximately one kilometre from the crash site. Investigators believe the pilot may have been attempting to land before the aircraft developed mechanical problems. Officials are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the crash, examining both the aircraft’s condition and the sequence of events leading up to the emergency.

-Thailand News (TN)