Visa-Free Entry Sparks Security Worries in Thailand

BANGKOK – A former deputy director of Thailand’s National Intelligence Agency is advising the government to prioritize national security and public safety over the sheer volume of tourist arrivals, as concerns mount over the country’s visa-free entry policy, Thai PBS reported.

Brace for Tighter Screening: Thai Airports Ramp Up Security

Nantiwat Samart, who previously served as deputy director of the National Intelligence Agency, pointed to an increase in calls on social media for the government to revoke the visa-free entry policy that was introduced during the administration of former Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. These calls stem from various problems allegedly caused by foreign visitors, with particular attention focused on Israeli tourists .

The visa-free program currently allows citizens from 93 countries to enter Thailand for tourism or short-term business purposes, permitting stays of up to 60 days with the option of a 30-day extension. The policy was implemented in mid-2024 as part of broader efforts to stimulate the country’s tourism industry following the pandemic.

Nantiwat emphasized that Thai people are not anti-Semitic and bear no hostility toward any particular nationality, stressing that Thailand continues to welcome foreign tourists from around the world. However, he advocated for implementing screening processes to ensure incoming visitors are “quality” tourists rather than individuals intending to work illegally or settle in the country permanently.

According to the former intelligence official, reintroducing a pre-travel visa process would help screen visitors before arrival, ensuring among other things that tourists have sufficient funds for their stay and preventing unrestricted entry. He urged the government to remain vigilant about national security implications, citing potential threats including terrorism, scam gangs, foreign mafia groups, and cybercrime .

Nantiwat also called for stricter enforcement of immigration laws, stating that tourists of any nationality who overstay their visas should be required to leave the country and that immigration police should rigorously enforce existing regulations.

Social Media Complaints and Official Response

Thai netizens have increasingly voiced complaints about Israeli tourists allegedly working illegally, establishing businesses, purchasing land through Thai nominees, and concentrating in popular tourist destinations including Koh Phangan, Koh Samui, Phuket, and Pai district in Mae Hong Son province.

In Pai particularly, netizens claim that Israeli tourists number more than 4,000 at any given time, have established their own place of worship, and maintain a distinct community there, with some accusing them of effectively using Thailand as a second home . Calls for revoking the visa-free entry policy have reportedly grown louder on social media, especially following recent US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

However, official data contradicts some of the more dramatic claims circulating online. The Immigration Bureau has firmly denied reports suggesting that hundreds of thousands of Israelis are residing in Thailand. According to Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee, deputy commissioner and spokesperson for the Immigration Bureau, immigration records show that approximately 31,892 Israeli nationals were in Thailand as of March 10, 2026.

This figure stands in stark contrast to widely circulated media reports claiming that as many as 425,000 foreign nationals, particularly Israelis, were staying in Thailand—equivalent to approximately five percent of Israel’s population. Some reports had specifically named provinces that are not major tourist destinations, including Phayao with around 470,000, Phrae with around 440,000, and Lamphun with more than 400,000, leading to public concern about potential settlement patterns.

Pol Maj Gen Choengron provided detailed arrival and departure statistics, showing that in 2025, there were 420,202 Israeli arrivals and 405,712 departures through Thailand’s five main airports. From January 2026 to March 11, 2026, there were 84,238 Israeli arrivals and 80,171 departures, indicating that the proportion of entries and exits does not suggest any significant or unusual buildup of people remaining in the country.

When broken down by province, the number of Israelis applying for extensions of stay showed minimal figures: Amnat Charoen had one retirement extension application, while Phrae and Phayao reported none. Mae Hong Son recorded 139 visa extension applications, and Surat Thani, including islands such as Koh Samui and Koh Phangan, had only 5,938 tourists and individuals applying for extensions between January and March 11, 2026—numbers that officials emphasize represent tourists continuously rotating in and out rather than permanent settlers.

Heightened Screening Measures Implemented

In response to both public concerns and broader regional tensions, the Immigration Bureau has significantly tightened entry screening procedures, particularly for travelers from countries involved in the Middle East conflict.

Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalak, commander of the Immigration Bureau, ordered immigration offices at airports and in all provinces to intensify scrutiny of foreign nationals. Officers have been instructed to examine travel history both in Thailand and abroad, travel plans, accommodation booking patterns, and return travel arrangements. If any suspicious circumstances are identified, entry will be denied.

Provincial immigration offices have also deployed personnel to inspect hotel operators’ reporting of foreign guests’ accommodation and to gather intelligence in foreign communities, especially in key tourist areas. These efforts are being coordinated with intelligence and security agencies in each region.

The Immigration Bureau has affirmed that it is giving full priority to preventing any impact from the Middle East conflict, working to ensure that Thailand does not become a location for retaliatory acts between warring nations.

These enhanced security measures have affected processing times at airports, particularly at Suvarnabhumi Airport during peak flight periods. Waiting times have increased from approximately 30 minutes to around 50 minutes, though immigration officers have been deployed to all counters to maintain balance for tourism, especially with the approaching Songkran festival.

Broader Policy Review Underway

The concerns raised by Nantiwat and social media users come amid a wider government review of Thailand’s visa-free policy. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow has confirmed that the caretaker government is actively reviewing the 60-day visa exemption program in response to growing concerns about potential misuse and security risks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has acknowledged that while the visa exemption measure has helped boost tourism and generate revenue, certain negative effects have been observed in some areas. These include inappropriate behavior by some tourists, illegal employment, business competition affecting local operators, and concerns related to community safety.

In popular tourist destinations such as Phuket, local tourism operators have raised alarms that the extended 60-day window has inadvertently created loopholes. Authorities have noted cases of foreign nationals misusing the privilege to work illegally, operate local businesses without proper permits, or use Thailand as a transit route for transnational crime. Additionally, local residents have warned that easier long-term access is artificially inflating property prices.

The government is now considering shortening the visa-free stay period, potentially to 30 days, to address these challenges while ensuring Thailand remains an attractive destination for global travelers. Officials maintain that such an adjustment would not significantly affect the tourism industry, as the average international visitor stays in Thailand for only 15 to 21 days.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration has established a Visa Policy Committee to comprehensively reassess visa regulations. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is preparing to submit detailed evidence regarding policy loopholes and possible solutions for urgent consideration.

In a strategic exception that highlights Thailand’s targeted approach to tourism development, Indian passport holders have been upgraded to full 60-day visa-free entry, expanding from the previous 30-day visa-on-arrival arrangement. This decision reflects the robust recovery of the Indian outbound market, which saw visitor numbers to Thailand surpass two million in 2025.

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Currently, no formal regulatory changes have been implemented, and the 60-day visa exemption remains fully in effect for eligible nationals until the interim government makes a final ruling. The government has emphasized that any revisions will aim to balance the promotion of tourism with stringent public safety measures, protecting local operators while maintaining Thailand’s competitiveness in the Southeast Asian market.

-Thailand News (TN)