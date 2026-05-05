Van Kills Factory Worker, Injures Another on Samut Prakan Pedestrian Crossing

SAMUT PRAKAN — A van struck two female factory workers on a pedestrian crossing in Bang Phli district on the morning of May 4, 2026, killing one and seriously injuring the other.

94-Year-Old Man Struck by Songthaew at Zebra Crossing in Pattaya

The crash occurred at approximately 6:00 a.m. outside Standard Can Co Ltd in Bang Phli district, at kilometre 14, a stretch of road heavily used by industrial workers making their way to factories. Two female employees of the company — both Myanmar nationals — stepped onto the marked crossing. They never made it to the other side.

A Toyota van with a Bangkok registration struck them with such force that its windscreen cracked and its front end crumpled. One victim, 19-year-old Ms. Zon Hnine Pwint, was found unconscious on the asphalt. Emergency responders fought to revive her, but their efforts failed. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her colleague, 22-year-old Ms. Khing Wai Hnin, suffered a broken right leg and was rushed to Chularat 3 Hospital.

A van crashed into 2 female factory workers crossing at a zebra crossing in Samut Prakan early Monday, leaving one dead & another seriously injured. The 19-year-old victim, a Myanmar national, died at the scene despite CPR efforts.https://t.co/VTUZBJ4Rzf

#Thailand #SamutPrakan pic.twitter.com/EBaaoG1EMn — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) May 4, 2026

The driver, 38-year-old Mr. Parinya from Yasothon province, remained at the scene and did not attempt to flee. He told police he was travelling in the right lane while a black car occupied the middle lane. According to his account, the two women were initially in the middle lane. When the black car swerved left to avoid hitting them, they stepped into the right lane — directly into his path. He claimed he could not brake in time.

Police have not confirmed whether speed, distraction or other factors contributed to the crash. The driver has been taken in for further questioning, and legal proceedings are under way at Bang Phli police station. The body of the deceased has been sent for autopsy at Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital.

German Family Hit by Speeding Pickup at Khao Lak Zebra Crossing; Baby Miraculously Unharmed

For the two women, the crossing should have been a place of safety. Instead, it became a killing zone. Their families, many of them in Myanmar, now face a future shaped by loss and unanswered questions. And for every other worker who crosses Thepharak Road each day, the message is chilling: even a pedestrian crossing offers no protection against a driver who fails to stop.

-Thailand News (TN)