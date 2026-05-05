Foreign Man Targets Phuket Shops With Cash-Deception Scam

PHUKET — A foreign man, described by vendors as appearing to be Indian, is targeting shops across Phuket with a cash-deception scam that has left multiple business owners out of pocket.

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The suspect reportedly purchased a bottle of water priced at just 10 baht and paid with a 1,000-baht banknote, before creating confusion during the transaction. According to accounts from affected vendors, he manipulated the situation to retrieve or conceal the large note, leading to unnecessary extra change being handed over — in some cases receiving nearly 1,000 baht back for a purchase that should have cost only a fraction of that amount.

The man is said to have moved between different shops, repeating a similar pattern of behaviour involving distraction, requests to change items, and verbal confusion designed to overwhelm cashiers. In one case, CCTV footage reportedly showed him engaging staff while attempting to hide the 1,000-baht note and then acting as if payment had already been completed, leaving the cashier confused and out of pocket.

Several shop owners later discovered discrepancies in their cash drawers and missing 1,000-baht notes after his visits. Posts shared among local businesses suggest multiple establishments have been affected, indicating a repeated method rather than an isolated incident. The scam relies on speed, distraction and the cashier’s loss of focus — classic elements of “quick-change” artistry that have been used for decades but continue to catch busy shopkeepers off guard.

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Shopkeepers have warned others in the area to be vigilant when handling large banknote transactions involving small purchases. They have also urged anyone affected to report incidents to the police, noting that individual losses may appear minor — perhaps a few hundred baht per transaction — but could accumulate significantly across multiple cases. For small business owners operating on thin margins, even small losses add up.

The alleged pattern has prompted concern among small business owners who rely on daily cash turnover. A single scam can wipe out a full day’s profit, and with the suspect apparently moving from shop to shop, the total damage could be substantial.

Authorities are expected to review CCTV footage and any related complaints to determine the suspect’s movements and whether further action can be taken. Businesses are being encouraged to strengthen cash-handling procedures, including counting change carefully, completing one transaction at a time and not allowing customers to interrupt once change is being prepared.

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Investigations remain ongoing as more potential victims come forward. The suspect’s identity remains unknown, and it is unclear whether he is a tourist or a long-term resident. But for Phuket’s shopkeepers, the warning is clear: when a customer buys something cheap with a big note and then starts talking fast, slow down. The extra second it takes to double-check the change is nothing compared with the loss of letting a scammer walk away with money that should have stayed in the till.

-Thailand News (TN)