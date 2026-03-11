11 South Korean Scam Suspects Arrested in Bangkok Raid

BANGKOK — Police have raided a rented house in Bangkok and arrested eleven South Korean nationals suspected of operating a scam that defrauded victims in their home country of approximately 65 million baht, authorities announced on Monday.

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The nine men and two women, aged between 19 and 35, were taken into custody on Sunday in the Ram Inthra area of Khan Na Yao district. According to the chief of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the group is believed to have fled to Thailand following a crackdown on similar operations in Cambodia.

Cross-Border Intelligence

The Thai Anti-Cyber Scam Centre had been exchanging information with the South Korean embassy in Bangkok since 2025, officials said. Through this intelligence-sharing partnership, authorities learned that a group of Koreans had established a cyberfraud operation in Bangkok specifically targeting fellow South Korean nationals.

Operation Uncovered

During Sunday’s raid, police discovered 11 workstations equipped with VoIP phones, computers, internet routers, and detailed scripts used to carry out the fraudulent scheme. The suspects allegedly posed as Korean government officials, contacting victims and deceiving them into believing they were implicated in legal cases. Victims were then pressured to transfer money to resolve the fabricated charges.

Investigators reported that the total damage inflicted by the operation exceeded 3 billion won, equivalent to approximately 65 million baht.

Legal Proceedings

The 11 suspects are currently being held at Khok Khram police station as legal proceedings move forward. The arrests represent a significant blow to cross-border cybercrime operations targeting South Korean nationals, and highlight the increasing cooperation between Thai authorities and international partners in combating transnational fraud networks.

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The case also underscores Thailand’s ongoing efforts to crack down on foreign criminal elements operating within its borders, particularly those involved in cyber-enabled fraud schemes that have proliferated across Southeast Asia in recent years.

-Thailand News (TN)