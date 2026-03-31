Anutin Cabinet Receives Royal Approval

BANGKOK — His Majesty the King has formally appointed the members of the new cabinet under Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, the Royal Gazette announced on Tuesday morning, clearing the way for the government to take office ahead of the Songkran holiday.

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Mr Anutin’s coalition government enjoys the support of 292 MPs across 16 political parties. However, cabinet seats were allocated only to his Bhumjaithai Party and the Pheu Thai Party, with Bhumjaithai securing 31 positions and Pheu Thai holding nine.

👥AT A GLANCE: The new cabinet of Thai PM Anutin Charnvirakul was endorsed by the King on Tuesday morning. It consists of 35 ministers (15 carried over from the previous cabinet) from only 2 parties: @bhumjaithai_TH with the lion's share and now junior partner @PheuThaiParty. pic.twitter.com/wHtvf9YzPv — Saksith Saiyasombut | ศักดิ์สิทธิ์ ไสยสมบัติ (@SaksithCNA) March 31, 2026

Cabinet Composition

The new cabinet comprises 35 members, some of whom hold concurrent positions. Thirteen cabinet ministers retain their roles from the previous Anutin administration, while 14 are newly appointed ministers.

Following the royal approval, Mr Anutin said the swearing-in ceremony is tentatively scheduled for next Monday. He added that he has nearly completed his policy platform statement and still has another week to finalize it.

Path to Office

The royal endorsement clears the final procedural hurdle for the cabinet to be sworn in before His Majesty the King, after which the government will deliver its policy statement to parliament. Ministers can formally assume their duties once that process is complete.

Mr Anutin said over the weekend that the new government would be in place before the Songkran holiday in mid-April, a timeline that now appears achievable with the cabinet now officially appointed.

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The cabinet’s composition reflects the dominant role of Bhumjaithai, which emerged as the strongest party in the February general election, while Pheu Thai’s nine cabinet positions represent a smaller but significant presence in the coalition government.

-Thailand News (TN)