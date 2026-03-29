Thai Immigration Warns of Scam Digital Arrival Card Websites

BANGKOK — The Immigration Bureau has issued a warning to foreign travellers about fraudulent websites offering Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) services for a fee, stressing that registration — while mandatory — is completely free and available only through official government channels, the Bangkok Post reported.

Fake Thailand Digital Arrival Card Website Emerges – Scammers Charge $10 Fee

The TDAC was introduced on May 1 last year, replacing the traditional TM.6 paper form. All foreign visitors must now register their arrival details online in advance for immigration screening purposes. The system is similar to entry systems already used in countries such as South Korea, Japan and Singapore.

Unofficial Websites Charging Fees

Immigration spokesman Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee said on Sunday that some travellers had been misled into registering on unofficial websites that are not part of the Thai immigration system. He stressed that visitors must submit their details only via the official website at tdac.immigration.go.th, or through the Immigration Bureau’s main site, which provides a verified link and QR code to the platform.

Travellers are advised to complete registration at least three days before arrival to allow authorities time to process the information and send confirmation by email — a measure designed to help reduce waiting times at immigration counters.

“Registration is completely free of charge,” he said, emphasising that any website requesting payment is not affiliated with the Thai government.

The Immigration Bureau has warned foreign travellers against fraudulent websites offering Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) services for a fee, stressing that registration, while mandatory, is free and available only through official channels. Listen to the story or get the… pic.twitter.com/6j2rLBuTDS — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) March 29, 2026

At Least 10% of Arrivals Affected

Despite repeated public warnings, at least 10 percent of foreign arrivals have mistakenly used fraudulent websites, which often charge between US$20 and $90 (approximately 680 to 3,000 baht), according to Pol Maj Gen Choengron.

Among the platforms flagged were websites openly describing themselves as private or “independent” service providers. These include tdac.info, which advertises document assistance services, and ivisa.com, a commercial visa-processing platform offering TDAC submissions for a fee. Several other domains claim to process the TDAC while stating in their terms and conditions that they are not affiliated with the Thai government.

Data Security Risks

Pol Maj Gen Choengron warned that personal data entered on such fraudulent sites could be misused, potentially exposing travellers to scams or identity theft. Some platforms even attempt to collect sensitive information under the guise of offering e-visa services, putting users at significant risk of financial fraud or data breaches.

Enforcement Challenges

The Immigration Bureau said it is working with other agencies to track down and shut down the fraudulent websites. However, enforcement is complicated as many of these platforms are hosted overseas, beyond the direct reach of Thai authorities.

Thailand Implements Mandatory Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) for All Tourists Starting May 1

Officials have also sought cooperation from airline representatives to help warn travellers to register only through official channels before arrival, in order to avoid unnecessary delays, additional costs, and potential data security breaches.

Travellers are urged to exercise caution and to verify website addresses carefully before submitting any personal information or making any payment for TDAC-related services.

-Thailand News (TN)