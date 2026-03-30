Thai Government Confirms Sufficient Fuel Supplies During Songkran Holiday

BANGKOK — The government has confirmed there are sufficient fuel supplies to meet demand during the upcoming Songkran holiday, as authorities intensify nationwide distribution and monitoring efforts to ease public concerns over possible shortages during one of Thailand’s busiest travel periods, the Bangkok Post reported.

Thai Government to Roll Out Fuel Relief Measures from April 1

The government understands public anxiety over fuel access, particularly during peak travel times, Rachada Dhnadirek, an assistant to a minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office, said on Sunday. She said Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has been supervising the situation and has ordered proactive measures to ensure fuel availability across the country.

Proactive Distribution Measures

These measures include boosting fuel distribution efficiency by supplying approximately 7 million litres per day to wholesale distributors, known as jobbers, to reduce congestion at petrol stations. Operators have also been instructed to increase reserves and prepare standby fuel trucks in high-demand areas. Special refuelling points are being arranged for public transport vehicles in coordination with the Interior and Transport ministries.

To improve flexibility, the government has temporarily reduced mandatory fuel reserve requirements from 3 percent to 1 percent, allowing for faster imports of refined oil, Ms Rachada said. Additionally, the public can check real-time fuel availability nationwide via the Fuel-Now application or its website.

Diversifying Supply Sources

Authorities are also diversifying crude and refined fuel imports to offset uncertainty stemming from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. The Energy and Foreign Affairs ministries are working together through diplomatic and trade channels to secure supplies from multiple producers, including Brazil, Azerbaijan and Nigeria, with Thai refineries assessing their suitability, Ms Rachada said.

Fuel shipments have been scheduled to ensure continuity of supply. More than 36 million barrels of oil are expected to arrive in Thai waters through May, including over 24 million barrels in April alone — when travel demand peaks — and a further 8.96 million barrels in May. “The volumes are sufficient to meet national demand, with additional imports planned in line with consumption trends,” she said.

🚨 Govt ensures fuel supply for Songkran, boosts imports, monitors stock, cracks down on hoarding

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Photo Courtesy of the Royal Thai Government

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Prime Minister’s Unannounced Visit

To assess the situation firsthand, Mr Anutin on Sunday conducted an unannounced visit to a petrol station in Nakhon Phanom, where he instructed local authorities to ensure fuel availability throughout the holiday period. Officials said the situation in the northeastern province has improved, with fuel stations operating normally and no long queues reported, indicating that supply distribution measures are taking effect.

Stable Production and Consumption

Meanwhile, Chatchai Khunlohit, deputy director-general of the Department of Energy Business, reported stable fuel production and consumption. Diesel output averages 82.21 million litres per day, with domestic use at 82.99 million litres, alongside 4.43 million litres in exports. Combined diesel demand reached 87.42 million litres per day.

Petrol output stands at 34.4 million litres, with total demand at 36.09 million litres. Mr Chatchai noted that diesel consumption has risen from approximately 70 million litres per day earlier this year, reflecting stronger economic activity and increased travel.

Crackdown on Illegal Storage

The Department of Special Investigation, working with the Department of Energy Business, police and local authorities, inspected fuel traders nationwide on March 24–25. In Saraburi, officials uncovered three sites illegally storing and selling a combined 31,299 litres of diesel and petrol without licences, leading to legal action.

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The government’s efforts to secure supply chains and crack down on illegal hoarding aim to ensure that motorists traveling during the Songkran festival — one of the most significant holidays on the Thai calendar — will have access to the fuel they need without the long queues and shortages that have plagued some regions in recent weeks.

-Thailand News (TN)