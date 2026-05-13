Thailand Intensifies Hantavirus Screening For Travelers From South America

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has implemented enhanced screening measures for travelers arriving from 13 South American countries to monitor for potential hantavirus infections, authorities announced this week, as part of a proactive strategy to safeguard public health while maintaining secure international travel corridors.

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Although no cases of hantavirus have been reported in Thailand to date, the intensified protocols, which took effect on May 11, aim to ensure early detection, prevent potential transmission, and maintain public confidence in the country’s health security infrastructure. DDC Director-General Montien Khanasawat visited Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 12 to observe the new procedures firsthand and reaffirm the department’s commitment to vigilant disease surveillance.

Under the updated protocols, travelers arriving from designated South American nations who have visited those countries within the past six weeks are required to report to disease control officers prior to proceeding through immigration screening. These individuals must complete a T.8 health declaration form and respond to questions regarding symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, or respiratory difficulties.

“Early identification and isolation are critical to preventing the spread of infectious diseases,” Director-General Montien stated during his airport visit. “These measures are not intended to discourage travel but to ensure that Thailand remains prepared to protect both residents and visitors.”

Travelers who present with a fever exceeding 38°C or exhibit symptoms consistent with hantavirus infection, combined with a relevant exposure history, will be referred to the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province for further diagnostic evaluation. Depending on clinical assessment, individuals may be placed in isolation or quarantine in accordance with established public health procedures designed to minimize transmission risk while ensuring appropriate medical care.

DDC Deputy Director-General Direk Khampaen emphasized that all checkpoint officers have been instructed to strictly adhere to the enhanced screening protocols for travelers from affected regions. “Consistency and diligence at every point of entry are essential,” Deputy Director-General Direk noted. “We continue to strengthen coordination with immigration authorities, airport operators, and healthcare facilities to ensure a seamless and effective response.”

Thailand operates 74 international disease control checkpoints nationwide, including 17 at airports, 18 at seaports, and 39 at land border crossings. Since the enhanced measures were initiated on May 9, officers have screened approximately 470 travelers arriving from South American countries, averaging 157 screenings per day. To date, no suspected or confirmed hantavirus cases have been detected through these procedures.

Among Thailand’s international airports, Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok has processed the highest volume of arrivals from South America, with 371 travelers screened since the measures began. Chiang Mai Airport followed with 28 screenings, Don Mueang Airport with 27, Phuket International Airport with 20, and Krabi Airport with two.

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Health officials have also issued guidance for Thai citizens and residents returning from South American countries. Individuals who develop high fevers, breathing difficulties, or other concerning symptoms after potential exposure to rodents—or after travel to areas where hantavirus is known to circulate—are advised to seek medical attention promptly. Patients should inform healthcare providers about their recent travel history and any contact with animals to facilitate timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses primarily transmitted to humans through contact with rodent excrement, urine, or saliva. While most strains do not spread between people, the Andes hantavirus variant, which circulates in parts of South America, is notable for its documented capacity for human-to-human transmission through close contact with respiratory secretions. Symptoms typically include fever, muscle aches, and fatigue, with severe cases progressing to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a potentially life-threatening respiratory condition.

The DDC’s proactive approach reflects lessons learned from previous global health emergencies and aligns with international health regulations that encourage member states to maintain robust border health measures. Thailand’s disease control infrastructure has been regularly evaluated and strengthened through collaboration with the World Health Organization and regional health security networks.

Public health experts note that while the risk of hantavirus introduction to Thailand remains low, preparedness measures such as enhanced screening, staff training, and clear referral pathways are essential components of a resilient health system. “Prevention is always more effective than reaction,” said a Bangkok-based infectious disease specialist who requested anonymity. “These protocols demonstrate Thailand’s commitment to staying ahead of emerging health threats.”

For travelers planning trips to or from South America, health authorities recommend reviewing current advisories from the DDC and the World Health Organization, practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with rodents or their habitats, and seeking pre-travel health consultations when appropriate.

As global travel continues to rebound, Thailand’s integrated approach to border health security—combining surveillance, rapid response, and international cooperation—serves as a model for managing infectious disease risks in an interconnected world. The DDC has indicated that screening protocols will be regularly reviewed and adjusted based on evolving epidemiological data and risk assessments.

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Further updates regarding hantavirus surveillance, traveler screening statistics, and public health guidance are expected as the Department of Disease Control continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with international health partners.

-Thailand News (TN)