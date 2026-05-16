‘British’ National Arrested In Pattaya Over Alleged Role In Phuket Shooting Of Iraqi Man

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — Thai police have arrested a 33-year-old British national of foreign origin in Pattaya over his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old Iraqi man in Phuket earlier this year, marking a significant development in an investigation that authorities say is linked to an international drug trafficking network.

Iraqi Tourist Fatally Shot in Phuket; Colombian Suspect Captured

The suspect, identified only as Amir, was detained on May 15 at a condominium in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, acting on a warrant issued by Phuket Provincial Court on February 12, 2026. The arrest was coordinated by senior officers from the Central Investigation Bureau and the Crime Suppression Division following an expanded inquiry into the killing.

According to police, Amir faces multiple charges including supporting premeditated murder, jointly possessing firearms and ammunition, carrying firearms in a public place, and supporting the unlawful discharge of a firearm in a community area. “This arrest represents an important step in holding all those involved in this tragic incident accountable under Thai law,” said a spokesperson for the Crime Suppression Division.

The case relates to the shooting death of the Iraqi victim on Sirirat Road in Patong, Kathu district, Phuket, on February 7, 2026. Investigators previously raided the accommodation of a Colombian suspect believed to be the gunman, seizing two firearms, ammunition, a motorcycle, and clothing allegedly worn during the attack. Police later tracked down and arrested the Colombian suspect while he was hiding in accommodation near Phuket International Airport, allegedly preparing to flee Thailand.

As the investigation progressed, detectives uncovered evidence suggesting that a group of foreign nationals had supplied the firearm used in the killing and delivered it to the gunman as part of a planned operation. Authorities believe the shooting was ordered following a dispute linked to a major international drug trafficking gang. Investigators described the operation as organized and pre-planned, which led Phuket Provincial Court to approve the arrest warrant for Amir.

Officers later learned that the British suspect had fled to Pattaya, where he was allegedly hiding in a condominium. During the arrest, police seized several items believed to be connected to the case, though specific details of the recovered evidence have not been publicly disclosed to preserve the integrity of ongoing proceedings.

During initial questioning, Amir denied all charges, according to police sources. He is expected to be transferred to investigators at Patong Police Station for further legal proceedings, where prosecutors will evaluate the evidence to determine formal charges and potential trial dates.

The incident has drawn attention to the complex challenges of transnational crime in Thailand’s tourist destinations. Phuket, one of the country’s most popular international travel hubs, attracts visitors from around the world but has also occasionally become a setting for criminal activity involving foreign nationals.

Police in Pattaya have arrested a British man accused of supplying a weapon to a Colombian hitman involved in the fatal shooting of an Iraqi man in Phuket in February. Listen to or read full story in 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/hnJzS0KzfS — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 16, 2026

“Thailand welcomes visitors from all countries, but we will not tolerate the use of our territory for criminal enterprises,” said a regional security analyst who requested anonymity. “Cases like this require careful investigation, international cooperation, and firm enforcement to ensure justice is served.”

The Royal Thai Police have emphasized that the investigation remains active and that authorities continue to examine potential links between the suspects and the alleged international narcotics network. Forensic analysis, financial records, digital communications, and witness testimony are all being reviewed as part of the comprehensive inquiry.

For the family of the Iraqi victim, the arrest offers a measure of progress in a case that has caused profound grief. Consular officials from Iraq have been notified of developments and are providing support to the family as legal proceedings advance.

Local authorities in Phuket have reiterated their commitment to maintaining public safety in Patong and other tourist areas. “Our communities depend on security and stability,” said a representative from the Phuket Provincial Administration. “We work closely with national law enforcement to ensure that those who commit crimes face appropriate consequences.”

Under Thai criminal law, charges related to premeditated murder, illegal firearms possession, and organized criminal activity carry severe penalties upon conviction, including lengthy prison terms and substantial fines. All individuals mentioned in connection with criminal activity are presumed innocent until proven guilty through judicial proceedings.

As the case moves forward, authorities have appealed to anyone with additional information about the incident or the suspects’ activities to come forward. Even seemingly minor details can prove valuable in establishing a complete understanding of the events and ensuring that justice is served.

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Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, additional arrests, or developments in the broader investigation into the alleged narcotics network are expected as Thai police and prosecutors advance their work.

-Thailand News (TN)