Iraqi Tourist Fatally Shot in Phuket; Colombian Suspect Captured

PHUKET – A Colombian national has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the fatal shooting of an Iraqi tourist in Phuket, in what police believe was a premeditated, contracted killing.

The victim, identified as 24-year-old Ameer Mundher Mamood, was shot once in the back while cleaning a motorcycle on Siriraj Road in the Patong area of Kathu district around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. He was rushed to Patong Hospital but later pronounced dead.

Investigators quickly identified a prime suspect—a Colombian man who had been staying at a hotel near the crime scene and checked out immediately after the shooting. A police search of his vacated room led to the discovery of a motorcycle, helmet, clothing, and a firearm believed to be the murder weapon.

Following an intensive manhunt involving police and special operations units, the suspect was tracked down on Sunday. He was found hiding in a homestay in the Sakhu subdistrict of Thalang district, allegedly preparing to flee Thailand.

Police have shifted the investigation toward a theory of targeted assassination. Authorities noted the suspect’s swift attempt to escape after the shooting and believe he was contracted from abroad to carry out the killing. The precise motive remains unclear, as a friend of the victim told investigators they had no idea why he was slain.

The suspect is currently in custody as police continue their investigation, including forensic examinations and efforts to determine who may have ordered the attack.

