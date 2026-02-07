Thai Woman Injured in Cross-Border Shooting at Disputed Tak Frontier

TAK – A Thai woman was shot and wounded by Myanmar military personnel while illegally crossing back into Thailand through a contested border zone in Tak province, an incident that has sparked local concern over the use of force.

Myanmar Mortar Fire Injures Four in Thai Border Village

The victim, a resident of Mae Sot district, was struck in the left thigh while attempting to re-enter Thailand from Myawaddy, Karen State, Myanmar. The shooting occurred on the evening of February 3 in a long-disputed 70-rai area near Tha Sai Luat subdistrict, according to reports received by Thai authorities on February 5.

Investigations revealed the woman had crossed into Myanmar to visit a casino in Myawaddy. Upon her return, she bypassed official immigration checkpoints and chose an informal route through the contested territory, locally known as the “disputed island area,” which is currently under the control of Myanmar troops.

During her crossing, she was fired upon from the Myanmar side. The bullet passed through her wallet and damaged her Thai national ID card before hitting her leg. Despite the serious injury, she managed to flee into Thai territory.

Local officials from Tha Sai Luat were alerted and coordinated with the Ratchamanu Task Force and Mae Sot police. Rescue workers transported her to Mae Sot Hospital, where she received urgent treatment. Hospital staff later confirmed her condition had stabilized.

The woman admitted to authorities that she had traveled to gamble and had knowingly used the disputed zone to cross back illegally.

The incident has raised questions among Thai residents living near the border, who have expressed concern over whether the use of live ammunition against an unarmed civilian constituted excessive force. As of now, no official statement has been issued by Myanmar authorities regarding the shooting.

Stray Bullet from Myanmar Border Clash Forces Thai School Evacuation

Thai security officials have not indicated whether formal diplomatic protests will be lodged or if the incident will lead to renewed discussions on safety and territorial management in the sensitive area. The zone remains a flashpoint due to overlapping claims and its continued use by those avoiding official border channels.

-Thailand News (TN)