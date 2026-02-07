Thailand Prepares for Unprecedented Simultaneous Election and Referendum

BANGKOK — Thailand is set for a historic and logistically complex national vote this Sunday, February 8, as it prepares to hold a general election and a constitutional referendum concurrently for the first time. With the 48-hour campaign silence period beginning, international observers have arrived to monitor the high-stakes process.

The Election Commission (EC) has welcomed delegates and diplomats from 17 nations for an observation mission running from February 5 to 9. This marks the 16th time Thailand has hosted international monitors since 2001. EC Secretary-General Sawaeng Boonmee acknowledged the unique challenge, stating the commission’s priority is to ensure a transparent, fair, and lawful process for both votes.

Observers will monitor ballot distribution on Saturday before fanning out across Bangkok’s polling stations on Sunday to witness the opening of booths, voting procedures, and the final tallying of results.

As the campaign period drew to a close, political leaders made their final appeals across the nation. In Bangkok, Pheu Thai Party prime ministerial candidate Yodchanun Wongsawat led a large caravan through Thonburi, vowing to address the national debt crisis and implement a flat 20-baht fare for the capital’s rail systems.

With only a day to go until Thailand’s general election on February 8, major parties held their final campaign rallies across Bangkok on Friday, making one last push for support before campaigning closes.

In the city center, Democrat Party leader Abhisit Vejjajiva positioned his party as a stable alternative amid political polarization, calling the election a critical chance for the country to change direction away from conflict.

Campaign activity intensified in key provinces. In Pattaya, the Bhumjaithai Party, led by Sonthaya Khunpluem, rallied tourism and business operators with promises of regional economic stability. Meanwhile, in the crucial northeastern region, Pita Limjaroenrat, assistant campaigner of the People’s Party, addressed a large crowd in Khon Kaen. He urged the region’s 20-million-strong voter base to deliver a decisive “landslide” victory to ensure the winning party can form a government, referencing the political deadlock that followed the 2023 election.

Official preliminary results are expected late Sunday evening after polls close at 5:00 PM. The nation now awaits a vote that will shape both its immediate government and the future framework of its constitution.

