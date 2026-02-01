Thailand News

Advance Voting Underway in Thailand for 2 Million Voters

BANGKOK – Advance voting for Thailand’s general election opened on Sunday, with over 2.4 million registered voters casting their ballots a week ahead of the official polling day on February 8.

Thailand Sets General Election for February 8, 2026

According to the Election Commission (EC), 2.41 million people signed up for early voting, including 2.26 million voting outside their constituencies, 8,610 voting within their constituencies, 1,666 voters with disabilities, and 138,810 living overseas. Thailand has a total of 52.92 million registered voters.

Polling stations nationwide opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, with 424 stations for out-of-constituency voters, 421 for early in-constituency voting, and an additional 22 stations in 18 provinces for elderly and disabled voters.

Bangkok recorded the highest number of advance voters at 844,672, led by Bang Kapi district with 59,000, followed by Chatuchak (51,000) and Lat Krabang (38,000).

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Dissolves House, Calls Snap Election

Voters who participated in advance polling must still report to their assigned stations on February 8 to take part in the concurrent referendum on whether Thailand should draft a new constitution.

-Thailand News (TN)

