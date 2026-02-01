Vietnam Surpasses Thailand for First Time in Chinese Tourist Arrivals

Vietnam has overtaken Thailand as the top destination for Chinese tourists in Southeast Asia for the first time, fueled by lower travel costs, cultural similarities, and a growing preference for independent travel among younger Chinese visitors.

In 2025, Vietnam welcomed over 5.3 million Chinese tourists, while arrivals to Thailand fell by approximately 30% compared to 2024. Industry observers point to shifting travel trends among Chinese travelers under 40—especially Generation Z—who increasingly favor self-planned trips over packaged tours, a trend Vietnam has effectively tapped into.

Safety concerns, crime reports, political instability, and border tensions have also weakened Chinese tourist confidence in Thailand. Recent incidents, including cross-border scam networks and clashes with Cambodia, have further eroded Thailand’s reputation as a secure destination.

Businesses in Thai tourist areas are feeling the strain. A costume rental shop owner reported a 60% drop in Chinese customers compared to the peak two and a half years ago, while a nearby juice vendor saw sales fall by 40%. “If this continues for another three to six months, this shop may not survive,” the vendor stated, calling on the government to reinforce Thailand’s image as a safe country, The Nation reported.

Vietnam’s rise has been supported by increased direct flights from Chinese cities, simplified visa policies, and passport-free short-trip arrangements in certain border zones. Meanwhile, Japan—another previously popular destination—has also seen a decline in Chinese arrivals amid political tensions over Taiwan.

Industry insiders note that the new generation of Chinese tourists is more adventurous, often booking day tours and accommodations independently via mobile apps after arrival. “In the past, most backpackers were Westerners, but now Chinese tourists are the dominant group,” said a Vietnamese tour guide with over 15 years of experience.

The shift signals a turning point for Thailand’s tourism sector, raising questions about whether it can regain its competitive edge through renewed safety assurances, tailored marketing, and adapting to the evolving preferences of young, independent travelers.

