Russian Man Causes Chaos on Flight, Denied Entry to Thailand

BANGKOK – A Russian passenger was denied entry to Thailand after causing significant disruption on a flight from Vietnam, behaving erratically, stripping off his clothing, and attempting to force open an aircraft door mid-flight.

The incident occurred on January 29, 2026, aboard Thai AirAsia flight FD647 from Nha Trang to Bangkok. According to reports, the 41-year-old man began acting abnormally after speaking with another passenger, repeatedly running to and from the lavatory, shouting profanities in Russian, and demanding that the cabin door be opened. He resisted crew attempts to calm him, yelling, “Don’t touch me,” and appeared heavily intoxicated.

Upon arrival at Don Mueang Airport, immigration authorities found the man incoherent and unable to explain his travel purpose or plans. He also failed to demonstrate sufficient financial means for his stay. As a result, immigration officers denied him entry into Thailand.

The man was deported back to his country of origin on Thai AirAsia flight FD646 on the morning of January 31.