Inebriated Irishwoman Spits at Pilot of Air India Flight

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a video which has gone viral on social media, an apparently inebriated passenger of Irish origin is seen hurling abuses at the crew of an Air India passenger flight, reportedly for being denied more alcohol.
“The drunk woman created quite the scene on an Air India international flight recently when the crew decided not to serve her more alcohol. She was recorded on video claiming that she was an international lawyer and is seen clearly spitting at the pilot,” Amitabh Choudhary, an aviation writer in Delhi told Sputnik.
While the unladylike behaviour was completely unwarranted and punishable, the restraint and calm demeanour exhibited by the crew in handling the situation was exemplary. Air India has officially refused to comment or laud the crew for its professionalism. The woman is said to have been arrested soon after the flight landed, he added.
