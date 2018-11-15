Paluru, Su-ngai Padi District in Narathiwat
South

Nearby roofs damaged as insurgents fire at Narathiwat marine post

November 15, 2018

Nobody was injured when insurgents opened fire at a marine post in Narathiwat on Wednesday night.

Police said the 9.30pm attack was aimed at a post inside the Urairatanaram Temple in Bacho district. Some stray bullets hit and slightly damaged roofs of three houses nearby.

