Nearby roofs damaged as insurgents fire at Narathiwat marine post





Nobody was injured when insurgents opened fire at a marine post in Narathiwat on Wednesday night.

Police said the 9.30pm attack was aimed at a post inside the Urairatanaram Temple in Bacho district. Some stray bullets hit and slightly damaged roofs of three houses nearby.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

