Nearby roofs damaged as insurgents fire at Narathiwat marine post

Nobody was injured when insurgents opened fire at a marine post in Narathiwat on Wednesday night.
Police said the 9.30pm attack was aimed at a post inside the Urairatanaram Temple in Bacho district. Some stray bullets hit and slightly damaged roofs of three houses nearby.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
