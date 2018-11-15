Korat ‘Death Bus’ Driver Convicted, Gets 4 Years

NAKHON RATCHASIMA — A court Wednesday convicted and sentenced the driver of a tour bus that crashed and killed 18 people in Nakhon Ratchasima province earlier this year.
Krissana Jutacheun, 45, was sentenced by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court to 8 years and 2 months in prison after the court returned guilty verdicts on several counts including driving while on methamphetamines and fleeing the accident. The court reduced his sentence to 4 years and 1 month on the grounds that he confessed.
By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English
