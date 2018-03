NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A double-decker bus carrying passengers home from an outing plunged off a winding Nakhon Ratchasima road Wednesday night, killing 18 people and injuring about 32, the provincial governor said.

Pol Col Jeerawat Prayoonsub, a duty officer of Udomsub police station, told INN news agency that the double-decker bus driver lost control and ran off the road. The bus overturned and was largely demolished.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS