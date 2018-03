A double-deck tour bus with 50 students and teachers crashed into a roadside rest pavillion in Nakhon Luang district of Ayutthaya before dawn Thursday injuring 39 people, one seriously.

The bus was taking 50 students and teachers of Ban Nonyai school in Kamphaengphet province to Chonburi province in a school excursion.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS