Airports of Thailand back in profit
Airports of Thailand Plc recorded an 8.79 billion baht net profit in fiscal 2023, compared with an 11.09 billion baht net loss in fiscal 2022 and expects returns to be close to pre-Covid levels next year.
AOT Prepares to Soft-Launch New Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal
The chief executive officer, Kirati Kitmanawat, said on Tuesday that all six airports operated by AoT showed better performance in the just concluded fiscal year as the post Covid-19 situation improved and the aviation and tourism sectors began recovering.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supoj Wancharoen
BANGKOK POST
