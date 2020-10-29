October 29, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Stabbing attack at Nice church: Knifeman slits throat of at least one of his victims

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
The port in Nice, France

The port in Nice, France. Image: Jonathan Gross.


One of the victims in the Nice attack at a church on Thursday morning had their throat slit, local officials have confirmed to AFP. A terrorism probe was opened as three people died in the stabbing.

According to AFP, officials have provided more details regarding Thursday morning’s attack, which is now being investigated as terrorism. It is said that at least one of the three victims had their throat cut by the knifeman. Local media also reported that two of the victims – a woman and the church keeper – were killed inside the church, while another woman managed to escape but later succumbed to her injuries.

It was also reported that several more people were injured. Meanwhile, the media speculated, citing unconfirmed reports, that at least one of the victims was beheaded.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Stabbing attack at Nice church: Knifeman slits throat of at least one of his victims 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Disease Committee Agrees to Reduce Travel Quarantine

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Health Ministry to tighten anti-COVID-19 measures at quarantine facilities

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two Separate Attacks With Perpetrators Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Shake France

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Disease Committee Agrees to Reduce Travel Quarantine

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chaos, horror as fuel tanker explodes after collision in Buri Ram

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Stabbing attack at Nice church: Knifeman slits throat of at least one of his victims

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Health Ministry to tighten anti-COVID-19 measures at quarantine facilities

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close