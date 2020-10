BURI RAM: A tanker carrying 40,000 litres of fuel crashed into the rear of an 18-wheel trailer truck and exploded in flames, setting fire to nearby buildings and vehicles and injuring many people, in Nong Ki district about 12.30am on Thursday.

The collision happened at an intersection on Highway 24 (Chokchai-Det Udom). Both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

