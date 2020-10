BANGKOK, Oct 29 (TNA) – The National Communicable Disease Committee agreed to reduce travel quarantine to 10 days from 14 days in Thursday’s meeting, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Ministry Anutin Charnvirakul.

The Disease Control Department will issue strict regulations on the new measures to monitor the quarantinees for another four days after they complete the mandatory 10-day quarantine.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

