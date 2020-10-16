Thailand Plans to Cut Quarantine Period

Thailand Plans to Cut Quarantine Period1 min read
AMNAT CHAROEN, Oct 16 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry plans to ask the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists from 14 to 10 days, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.
To alter to shorter quarantine period, the ministry has prepared antibody test kits for COVID-19 with high accuracy, which can give results within 3.5 days to replace nasal swab tests or blood tests.
TNA