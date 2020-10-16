October 16, 2020

Thailand Plans to Cut Quarantine Period

Hospital room in Thailand

Hospital room in Thailand. Photo: Kyle Taylor / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


AMNAT CHAROEN, Oct 16 (TNA) – The Public Health Ministry plans to ask the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reduce the mandatory quarantine period for tourists from 14 to 10 days, said Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister, Anutin Charnvirakul.

To alter to shorter quarantine period, the ministry has prepared antibody test kits for COVID-19 with high accuracy, which can give results within 3.5 days to replace nasal swab tests or blood tests.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

