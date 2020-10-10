October 11, 2020

Quarantine could be halved for low-risk visitors: Public Health Ministry

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

Healthcare workers at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


The length of quarantine time could be halved for visitors from countries with an extremely low Covid-19 infection rate, according to the Public Health Ministry.

“Seven-day quarantine is possible in the case of areas with very low infections. But it doesn’t mean that we will no longer have additional controls. If we do it, we have must redesign the quarantine system, together with measures to monitor those people to make sure the country is safe from the outbreak,” Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control under the ministry, told the media yesterday.

