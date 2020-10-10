Quarantine could be halved for low-risk visitors: Public Health Ministry





The length of quarantine time could be halved for visitors from countries with an extremely low Covid-19 infection rate, according to the Public Health Ministry.

“Seven-day quarantine is possible in the case of areas with very low infections. But it doesn’t mean that we will no longer have additional controls. If we do it, we have must redesign the quarantine system, together with measures to monitor those people to make sure the country is safe from the outbreak,” Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control under the ministry, told the media yesterday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran & Apinya Wipatayotin

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



