Quarantine could be halved for low-risk visitors: Public Health Ministry

Quarantine could be halved for low-risk visitors: Public Health Ministry1 min read
The length of quarantine time could be halved for visitors from countries with an extremely low Covid-19 infection rate, according to the Public Health Ministry.
“Seven-day quarantine is possible in the case of areas with very low infections. But it doesn’t mean that we will no longer have additional controls. If we do it, we have must redesign the quarantine system, together with measures to monitor those people to make sure the country is safe from the outbreak,” Tanarak Plipat, deputy director-general of the Department of Disease Control under the ministry, told the media yesterday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Achadthaya Chuenniran & Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST