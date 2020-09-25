Thai authorities may reduce quarantine for tourists to seven days





Thailand authorities consider applying a seven-day quarantine for foreign tourists in November if the first batch of inbound tourists in October is clear of coronavirus infections, the Bangkok Post reports referring to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

After the next cabinet meeting on Sept. 29, the government will announce more details of the special tourist visa (STV) that will allow long-stay visitors, the first international arrivals in almost six months, to enter the country by Oct. 1, said Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

