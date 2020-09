The pandemic situation panel will consider the issue of extending the state of emergency and review regulations for visiting business reps and tourists on Monday.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Friday revealed the agenda for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s meeting next week, one day ahead of the cabinet’s regular Tuesday meeting.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassana Nanuam

BANGKOK POST

