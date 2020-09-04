4 injured in knife attack near former offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris





Four people have been injured in a knife attack near the former offices of French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced. The magazine was the target of a deadly terrorist attack in 2015.

“A serious incident has taken place in Paris, the stabbing attack was carried out in the 11th arrondissement in front of the former headquarters of Charlie Hebdo, leaving four injured, two of whom are in serious condition,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

The suspect has already been arrested, according to media citing the police.

Full story: rt.com

RT

