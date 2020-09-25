September 25, 2020

Thai AirAsia Inaugurates Flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport

AirAsia Airbus A320-200

AirAsia Airbus A320-200 (PK-AXC). Photo: Sabung Hamster.


BANGKOK, Sept 25 (TNA) – Thai AirAsia (TAA) inaugurated flights to four domestic destinations from Suvarnabhumi Airport, its new aviation hub in additional to already established Don Mueang Airport.

Chief executive of Thai Air Asia, Santisuk Klongchaiya said that passengers can now board AirAsia flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani. It operates five flights to Chiang Mai daily, three to Phuket and two to Surat Thani and Krabi.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

