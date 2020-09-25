Thai AirAsia Inaugurates Flights from Suvarnabhumi Airport





BANGKOK, Sept 25 (TNA) – Thai AirAsia (TAA) inaugurated flights to four domestic destinations from Suvarnabhumi Airport, its new aviation hub in additional to already established Don Mueang Airport.

Chief executive of Thai Air Asia, Santisuk Klongchaiya said that passengers can now board AirAsia flights at Suvarnabhumi Airport to Chiang Mai, Phuket, Krabi and Surat Thani. It operates five flights to Chiang Mai daily, three to Phuket and two to Surat Thani and Krabi.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

