Si Racha – A significant fire has destroyed a warehouse where paper meant for recycling was being kept in Si Racha this morning. More than 50 fire engines from nearby areas were called to assist in putting out the fire.

Fire fighters were originally notified of the fire before dawn at a warehouse in the Surasak sub-district.

